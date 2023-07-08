Brian Anderson -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a triple against the Reds.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 34 walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this season (48 of 82), with multiple hits 14 times (17.1%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.5%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 29.3% of his games this season, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .243 AVG .211 .323 OBP .307 .431 SLG .317 14 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 50/15 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings