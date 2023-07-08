Christian Yelich -- batting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.379), slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (90) this season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 57th in slugging.

Yelich enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429 with one homer.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 85 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.4% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 50.6% of his games this season (43 of 85), with two or more runs 20 times (23.5%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .293 AVG .273 .390 OBP .368 .484 SLG .422 16 XBH 14 6 HR 5 23 RBI 22 42/23 K/BB 37/23 11 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings