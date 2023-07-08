Raimel Tapia -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is hitting .240 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 47.9% of his 48 games this season, Tapia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (6.3%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 11 games this year (22.9%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 33.3% of his games this season (16 of 48), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 6 .256 AVG .214 .347 OBP .421 .372 SLG .429 4 XBH 1 0 HR 1 5 RBI 1 11/6 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings