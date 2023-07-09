The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds will play on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Willy Adames and Spencer Steer among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 20th in MLB play with 97 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.378).

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with a .232 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (383 total).

The Brewers' .312 on-base percentage ranks 24th in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 9.3 times per game, the fourth-worst average in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.271).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Miley enters this outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Miley will try to record his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.

In four of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds W 7-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds - Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/15/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/16/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/18/2023 Phillies - Away - - 7/19/2023 Phillies - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.