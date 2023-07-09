When the Milwaukee Brewers (48-42) and Cincinnati Reds (50-40) square of at American Family Field on Sunday, July 9, Wade Miley will get the ball for the Brewers, while the Reds will send Ben Lively to the mound. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +110. The game's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (5-2, 3.36 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (4-4, 4.11 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 44 times and won 25, or 56.8%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 15-12 (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 3-2 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (49.2%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 25 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central -114 - 1st

