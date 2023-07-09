Owen Miller -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is batting .283 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • Miller has gotten a hit in 47 of 71 games this year (66.2%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (23.9%).
  • Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Miller has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (20 of 71), with more than one RBI four times (5.6%).
  • He has scored in 23 games this season (32.4%), including four multi-run games (5.6%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 33
.258 AVG .308
.321 OBP .328
.379 SLG .417
9 XBH 11
3 HR 1
13 RBI 11
27/10 K/BB 23/4
6 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Lively gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday, June 20 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
