Owen Miller -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .283 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Miller has gotten a hit in 47 of 71 games this year (66.2%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (23.9%).

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Miller has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (20 of 71), with more than one RBI four times (5.6%).

He has scored in 23 games this season (32.4%), including four multi-run games (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .258 AVG .308 .321 OBP .328 .379 SLG .417 9 XBH 11 3 HR 1 13 RBI 11 27/10 K/BB 23/4 6 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings