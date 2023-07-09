The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is batting .242 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Tapia has recorded a hit in 24 of 49 games this season (49.0%), including five multi-hit games (10.2%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (6.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Tapia has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .174 AVG .214 .231 OBP .421 .304 SLG .429 1 XBH 1 1 HR 1 2 RBI 1 9/2 K/BB 8/4 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings