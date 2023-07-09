At Wintrust Arena on Sunday, July 9, 2023, the Atlanta Dream (9-8) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Chicago Sky (8-10) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MARQ and BSSE.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Dream matchup in this article.

Sky vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ and BSSE

MARQ and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Sky have put together a 9-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dream have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Chicago is 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Atlanta is 7-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Sky games have hit the over eight out of 17 times this season.

In the Dream's 16 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

