Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz will meet Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 12.
With -400 odds, Alcaraz is the favorite against Rune (+300) for this matchup.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Wednesday, July 12
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has an 80.0% chance to win.
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|-400
|Odds to Win Match
|+300
|+300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|80.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|25.0%
|25.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|59.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.2
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Trends and Insights
- Alcaraz is looking to maintain momentum after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 38-ranked Matteo Berrettini in Monday's Round of 16.
- Rune made it to the quarterfinals by beating No. 24-ranked Grigor Dimitrov 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3 on Monday.
- Alcaraz has played 76 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.6 games per match (34.2 in best-of-five matches).
- Alcaraz has played nine matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 27.6 games per match (34.3 in best-of-five matches).
- In his 83 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Rune is averaging 25.2 games per match (31.8 in best-of-five matches) while winning 54.2% of those games.
- Rune is averaging 30.8 games per match (39.3 in best-of-five matches) and 10.7 games per set through eight matches on grass courts in the past year.
- In two head-to-head matches, Alcaraz and Rune have split 1-1. Rune took their most recent clash on November 4, 2022, winning 6-3, 6-6.
- Alcaraz and Rune have faced off in four sets against each other, with Alcaraz capturing three of them.
- Alcaraz has taken down Rune in 21 of 38 total games between them, good for a 55.3% winning percentage.
- In two head-to-head matches, Alcaraz and Rune have averaged 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
