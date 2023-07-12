Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
In the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Wednesday, Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 2-ranked player, and Madison Keys, the No. 18-ranked player, will be competing for a chance at the tournament semifinals.
Watch on ESPN as Keys tries to knock out Sabalenka.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Wednesday, July 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Keys vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
- Keys took down Mirra Andreeva 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Monday.
- Keys was victorious in her most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), defeating No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina in the final 6-2, 7-6 on July 1.
- In the Round of 16 on Monday, Sabalenka clinched a victory against No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, winning 6-4, 6-0.
- Sabalenka suffered defeat in the round of 16 of her last tournament (Bett1open) on June 22, when she went down 2-6, 6-7 to Veronika Kudermetova.
- In the sole matchup between Keys and Sabalenka in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Bett1open, Keys came out on top, registering the 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 win.
- Keys has taken two sets against Sabalenka, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Sabalenka has taken home one set.
- In 29 total games, Sabalenka has the upper hand, taking the win in 15 of them, while Keys has taken 14.
Keys vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities
|Madison Keys
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|-
|45.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.