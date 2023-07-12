On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Connecticut Sun (14-5) square off against the Chicago Sky (8-11) at 12:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Sun matchup.

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Sky Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-3.5) 159.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-3.5) 159.5 -170 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-3.5) 159.5 -170 +135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sky vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
  • The Sky have covered nine times in 18 games with a spread this year.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread seven times this season (7-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
  • Chicago has covered the spread six times this year (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 18 times this season.
  • A total of eight Sky games this season have gone over the point total.

