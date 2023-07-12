On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Connecticut Sun (14-5) square off against the Chicago Sky (8-11) at 12:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Sun matchup.

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS

NBCS-BOS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Sky have covered nine times in 18 games with a spread this year.

Connecticut has covered the spread seven times this season (7-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Chicago has covered the spread six times this year (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 18 times this season.

A total of eight Sky games this season have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.