The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Will Benson on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the fourth game of a six-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 20th in MLB action with 97 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee's .378 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

Milwaukee has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (384 total runs).

The Brewers' .312 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.

Brewers hitters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 27th-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Milwaukee has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.266).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.94 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Burnes is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Burnes is seeking his 17th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the hill.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds W 7-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds W 1-0 Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Graham Ashcraft 7/15/2023 Reds - Away Freddy Peralta Andrew Abbott 7/16/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 7/18/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies - Away - Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies - Away - -

