Aaron Rai will be in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom at The Renaissance Club from July 13-16.

Aaron Rai Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Rai has scored better than par 14 times, while also carding 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Rai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Rai has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five events.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Rai will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 36 -6 278 0 19 1 3 $2M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,237 yards, 223 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At The Renaissance Club, the scoring average is higher at +2 per tournament.

The Renaissance Club is 7,237 yards, 32 yards shorter than the average course Rai has played in the past year (7,269).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +2.

Rai's Last Time Out

Rai was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was strong enough to land him in the 87th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rai shot better than 93% of the competitors (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Rai recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rai had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Rai recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that last outing, Rai's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Rai ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Rai finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

+6600

