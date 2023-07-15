Andrey Rublev 2023 Nordea Open Odds
The Nordea Open field is dwindling in Båstad, Sweden, as Andrey Rublev competes in a quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev. At +400, Rublev has the third-best odds to win this tournament at Bastad Tennis Stadium.
Rublev at the 2023 Nordea Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 15-23
- Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium
- Location: Båstad, Sweden
- Court Surface: Clay
Rublev's Next Match
On Friday, July 21 at 7:40 AM ET, Rublev will meet Zverev in the quarterfinals, after defeating Pavel Kotov 6-3, 7-6 in the previous round.
Rublev has current moneyline odds of +110 to win his next match versus Zverev.
Andrey Rublev Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +3300
- Nordea Open odds to win: +400
Rublev Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Rublev beat No. 89-ranked Kotov, 6-3, 7-6.
- Rublev is 54-24 over the past 12 months, with two tournament victories.
- Rublev is 14-5 on clay over the past year, with one tournament title.
- Rublev has played 26.3 games per match in his 78 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.
- On clay, Rublev has played 19 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25.6 games per match while winning 56.7% of games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Rublev has won 83.7% of his games on serve, and 24.5% on return.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Rublev has won 80.8% of his games on serve, and 32.1% on return.
