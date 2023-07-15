Following the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Eric Cole is currently 15th with a score of -3.

Looking to wager on Eric Cole at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Eric Cole Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Cole has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of his last 17 rounds played.

Over his last 17 rounds, Cole has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Cole has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Cole has made the cut six times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 26 -8 264 0 18 2 3 $2.8M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Cole finished 15th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This course is set up to play at 7,237 yards, 217 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The Renaissance Club is 7,237 yards, 35 yards shorter than the average course Cole has played in the past year (7,272).

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic placed him in the 49th percentile.

Cole shot better than 54% of the field at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.60.

Cole shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Cole had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.6).

Cole's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the field average of 6.4.

In that last competition, Cole posted a bogey or worse on eight of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Cole ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.8.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Cole had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Cole Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Cole's performance prior to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

