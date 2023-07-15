Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on July 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Miller has gotten at least one hit in 67.1% of his games this season (49 of 73), with at least two hits 17 times (23.3%).
- In 5.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Miller has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this season (20 of 73), with two or more RBI four times (5.5%).
- He has scored in 31.5% of his games this year (23 of 73), with two or more runs four times (5.5%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.262
|AVG
|.306
|.333
|OBP
|.326
|.381
|SLG
|.411
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|11
|27/12
|K/BB
|25/4
|6
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Reds are sending Abbott (4-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.38, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .192 batting average against him.
