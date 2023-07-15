Held from July 13-16, Shane Lowry is set to play in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

Looking to bet on Lowry at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Shane Lowry Insights

Lowry has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Lowry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Lowry has finished in the top 20 in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Lowry has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Lowry has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 30 -3 281 0 17 1 1 $2.7M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Lowry fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,237 yards, 223 yards longer than average.

Players have carded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +2.

The courses that Lowry has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,332 yards, while The Renaissance Club will be at 7,237 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +2.

Lowry's Last Time Out

Lowry was in the 95th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.69 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 48 holes.

Lowry shot better than 48% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

Lowry carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Lowry did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.7).

Lowry's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that most recent competition, Lowry had a bogey or worse on four of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Lowry finished the Travelers Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lowry finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Lowry Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

