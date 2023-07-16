Trevor Cone leads the field at the 2023 Barbasol Championship through three rounds of play, with a score of -17. Play continues at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky, watch the fourth round to see how the action unfolds.

How to Watch the 2023 Barbasol Championship

Start Time: 9:05 AM ET

9:05 AM ET Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par/Distance: Par 72/7,328 yards

Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Friday TV: Golf Channel

Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Barbasol Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Trevor Cone 1st -17 71-65-63 Vincent Norrman 2nd -16 66-67-67 Lucas Glover 2nd -16 63-68-69 Adrien Saddier 4th -15 68-66-67 Nathan Kimsey 5th -14 69-66-67

Barbasol Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 10:15 AM ET Cody Gribble (-6/49th), Johannes Veerman (-6/49th) 9:05 AM ET Sung-Hoon Kang (E/67th) 9:25 AM ET Richy Werenski (-3/64th), Ze-Cheng Dou (-4/58th) 9:35 AM ET John Axelsen (-4/58th), Scott Harrington (-4/58th) 9:55 AM ET Martin Trainer (-4/58th), Clement Sordet (-5/56th) 9:45 AM ET Jason Scrivener (-4/58th), Aaron Cockerill (-4/58th) 10:25 AM ET Chad Ramey (-6/49th), Chad Ramey (-6/49th), Ryo Hisatsune (-6/49th) 9:15 AM ET Patton Kizzire (-3/64th), Greg Chalmers (-3/64th) 10:05 AM ET Bo Hoag (-6/49th), Bo Van Pelt (-5/56th)

