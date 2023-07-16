How to Watch the Brewers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and starter Ben Lively on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Brewers Prediction
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 100 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 26th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 388 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.248 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Adrian Houser (3-2) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, July 6, when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.
- He has three quality starts in nine chances this season.
- Houser will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made 11 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/8/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Luke Weaver
|7/9/2023
|Reds
|W 1-0
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Ben Lively
|7/14/2023
|Reds
|W 1-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/15/2023
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Andrew Abbott
|7/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|7/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Aaron Nola
|7/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Taijuan Walker
|7/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.