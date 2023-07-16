The Cincinnati Reds (50-43) will rely on Spencer Steer when they host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (51-42) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, July 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (+110). The over/under for the game has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.83 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.68 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Brewers (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Brewers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Willy Adames get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 15, or 65.2%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have gone 8-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Reds went 3-1 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Brewers have come away with 22 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Brewers have won 13 of 26 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd Win NL Central -120 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.