Player prop betting options for Spencer Steer, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Cincinnati Reds-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, starting at 1:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 46 walks and 47 RBI (93 total hits). He has swiped 21 bases.

He's slashing .278/.370/.454 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 35 walks and 46 RBI (66 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .212/.293/.413 so far this year.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Ben Lively Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Lively Stats

Ben Lively (4-5) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his ninth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

In eight starts this season, Lively has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Lively Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Jul. 9 5.2 4 1 1 5 2 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 4.0 3 2 2 4 4 at Royals Jun. 14 5.2 10 2 2 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 6.2 10 7 7 8 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 7.0 6 5 5 5 3

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Steer Stats

Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He has a .273/.364/.470 slash line so far this year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

India Stats

Jonathan India has collected 87 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .245/.333/.403 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

