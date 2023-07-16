Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.454) and total hits (93) this season.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Yelich has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has homered in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.289
|AVG
|.266
|.382
|OBP
|.358
|.482
|SLG
|.426
|18
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|23
|44/23
|K/BB
|40/23
|11
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.81).
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Lively (4-5) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.83, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
