J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 101 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .378 this season.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 392 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined 1.246 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Teheran (2-3) will take the mound for the Brewers, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, July 3, when he threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while allowing nine hits against the Chicago Cubs.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Teheran has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds W 1-0 Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds W 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Graham Ashcraft 7/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Freddy Peralta Andrew Abbott 7/16/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 7/18/2023 Phillies - Away Julio Teheran Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies - Away Wade Miley Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies - Away Corbin Burnes Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves - Home Freddy Peralta Kolby Allard 7/22/2023 Braves - Home Adrian Houser - 7/23/2023 Braves - Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder

