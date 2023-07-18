William Contreras takes a 10-game hitting streak into the Milwaukee Brewers' (52-42) game against the Philadelphia Phillies (51-42), at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Citizens Bank Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (8-6) to the mound, while Julio Teheran (2-3) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (8-6, 4.39 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-3, 3.64 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

Teheran makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.64 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Monday, July 3 against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.64, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .227 batting average against him.

Teheran enters the game with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Teheran will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

In two of his eight total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies' Nola (8-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, July 9.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, a 4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.109 in 19 games this season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 50th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.

