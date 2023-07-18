On Tuesday, Raimel Tapia (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .238.

In 49.0% of his games this year (25 of 51), Tapia has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games this season, and 2% of his chances at the plate.

Tapia has driven in a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 31.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 23 .256 AVG .258 .347 OBP .343 .372 SLG .371 4 XBH 3 0 HR 2 5 RBI 6 11/6 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings