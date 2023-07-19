Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Phillies (-185). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -185 +150 9 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups. In five consecutive games, Milwaukee and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 9.7 runs.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (51.1%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 1-3 when it's set as an underdog of +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of its 95 opportunities.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-21 26-22 24-19 28-24 38-27 14-16

