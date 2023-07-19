Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on July 19 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .209 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
- Adames has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this season (47 of 85), with more than one hit 16 times (18.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 32 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.238
|AVG
|.181
|.303
|OBP
|.280
|.469
|SLG
|.344
|17
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|20
|45/16
|K/BB
|47/20
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.26 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
