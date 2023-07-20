Corbin Burnes gets the nod on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 101 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 400 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.246 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Burnes (8-5) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Burnes will look to pitch five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Reds W 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Graham Ashcraft 7/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Freddy Peralta Andrew Abbott 7/16/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 7/18/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Julio Teheran Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Colin Rea Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies - Away Corbin Burnes Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves - Home Freddy Peralta Mike Soroka 7/22/2023 Braves - Home Adrian Houser - 7/23/2023 Braves - Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds - Home Wade Miley Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott

