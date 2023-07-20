Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Raimel Tapia (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is hitting .239 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (26 of 52), Tapia has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.6%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (5.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Tapia has driven in a run in 11 games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (32.7%), including four multi-run games (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|24
|.256
|AVG
|.258
|.347
|OBP
|.338
|.372
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|6
|11/6
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 104 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies are sending Walker (11-3) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 11-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 36th, 1.253 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 45th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.