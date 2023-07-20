The Chicago Sky (8-12) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (4-15) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs on NBA TV, CW-26, and AZFamily.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Sky vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, CW-26, and AZFamily

Sky vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 86 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 165.8

Sky vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Chicago is 9-10-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago has seen eight of its 19 games hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

In 2023, the Sky are second-worst in the league offensively (77.7 points scored per game) and fifth defensively (81.8 points allowed).

Chicago is ninth in the league in rebounds per game (33.5) and eighth in rebounds conceded (34.9).

The Sky are ninth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.9) and seventh in turnovers forced (13).

The Sky make 7.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.5% from beyond the arc, ranking fourth and fifth, respectively, in the league.

Defensively, the Sky are best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6. They are second-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.3%.

Chicago attempts 69.4% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 30.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.9% of Chicago's baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.1% are 3-pointers.

