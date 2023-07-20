William Contreras and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Phillies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .274.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Contreras has had a hit in 52 of 76 games this season (68.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (27.6%).

He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.6% of his games this season, Contreras has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (44.7%), including six multi-run games (7.9%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .283 AVG .266 .370 OBP .339 .465 SLG .435 14 XBH 14 4 HR 6 16 RBI 19 22/17 K/BB 39/14 0 SB 1

