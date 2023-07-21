Mike Soroka and Freddy Peralta will start for their respective teams when the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers play on Friday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 102 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 24th in the majors with 404 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.238 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Peralta (6-7) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Peralta has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Freddy Peralta Andrew Abbott 7/16/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 7/18/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Julio Teheran Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Colin Rea Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Away Corbin Burnes Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves - Home Freddy Peralta Mike Soroka 7/22/2023 Braves - Home Adrian Houser Allan Winans 7/23/2023 Braves - Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds - Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.