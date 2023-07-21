Owen Miller, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .270 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Miller has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 78), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Miller has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1%.

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .262 AVG .278 .333 OBP .293 .381 SLG .389 9 XBH 12 3 HR 2 13 RBI 13 27/12 K/BB 29/4 6 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings