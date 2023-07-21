Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .270 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Miller has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 78), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Miller has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1%.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.262
|AVG
|.278
|.333
|OBP
|.293
|.381
|SLG
|.389
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|13
|27/12
|K/BB
|29/4
|6
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soroka (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander tossed three innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing batters.
