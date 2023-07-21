Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Victor Caratini -- hitting .200 with two home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .248 with five home runs and 15 walks.
- Caratini has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (13.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini has an RBI in 15 of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 12 of 36 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.216
|AVG
|.273
|.359
|OBP
|.333
|.392
|SLG
|.364
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Soroka (1-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed three innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
