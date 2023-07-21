On Friday, William Contreras (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Phillies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .274 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

In 53 of 77 games this year (68.8%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (13.0%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.5% of his games this year, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .283 AVG .266 .370 OBP .337 .465 SLG .430 14 XBH 14 4 HR 6 16 RBI 20 22/17 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings