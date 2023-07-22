Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to knock off Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams meet on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +115 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

The last 10 Brewers contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (51.1%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 11-13 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 41 of its 98 games with a total.

The Brewers have posted a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 28-22 25-19 29-25 39-28 15-16

