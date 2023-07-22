The Atlanta Braves (63-33) are looking for continued production from a hitter on a roll versus the Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at American Family Field. Austin Riley is riding a four-game homer streak.

The Braves will give the ball to Allan Winans and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.79 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.79 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.79 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .296 batting average against him.

Houser is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Houser is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per start.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Allan Winans

Winans will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 27-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.