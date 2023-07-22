The Barracuda Championship is underway, and Ryan Palmer is currently in 26th place with a score of -2.

Looking to place a bet on Ryan Palmer at the Barracuda Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Ryan Palmer Insights

Palmer has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Palmer has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Palmer's average finish has been 31st.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Palmer has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 35 -5 259 0 11 0 1 $886,888

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Palmer has two top-10 finishes in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 17th.

Palmer made the cut in each of his four most recent entries to this event.

The most recent time Palmer played this event was in 2023, and he finished 26th.

At 7,480 yards, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,030 yards.

Palmer will take to the 7,480-yard course this week at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) after having played courses with an average length of 7,311 yards in the past year.

Palmer's Last Time Out

Palmer finished in the 40th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of par.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic placed him in the 35th percentile.

Palmer was better than only 14% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.60.

Palmer shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Palmer had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.6).

Palmer's three birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average of 6.4.

In that most recent competition, Palmer's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Palmer ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Palmer underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Palmer Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Palmer's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

