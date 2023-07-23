France vs. Jamaica: Women’s World Cup Group F Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 23
A Group F matchup between France and Jamaica, their first contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 6:00 AM ET on July 23 at Sydney Football Stadium.
The moneyline odds for France to win this match are -5000, with the draw at +1783 and Jamaica at +4583. An over/under of 4.5 goals has been set for this match.
France vs. Jamaica Game Info
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 6:00 AM ET
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: Sydney Football Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 4.5
- France Moneyline: -5000
- Jamaica Moneyline: +4583
France Last World Cup Performance
France was knocked out by the United States in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup, 2-1. At the last World Cup, Wendie Renard was the team's leading scorer with four goals. Valerie Gauvin contributed two goals.
Jamaica Last World Cup Performance
Jamaica did not advance past the group stage at the 2019 World Cup in France. Havana Solaun's one goal paced her squad (and ranked 29th overall in the World Cup).
France vs. Jamaica Recent Performance
- So far this year, France is 4-1-0 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +8. In 2022, it was 6-0-3 in such matches (+11 goal differential).
- France's most recent match versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participant was a 1-0 loss to Australia on July 14.
- Jamaica is 0-0-2 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of -6. In 2022, it went 2-0-3 in such matches (-4 goal differential).
- In its most recent game with a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team -- against Australia on February 22 -- Jamaica lost 3-0.
France Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Solene Durand
|28
|1
|EA Guingamp (France)
|Maelle Lakrar
|23
|2
|Montpellier HSC (France)
|Wendie Renard
|32
|3
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Laurina Fazer
|19
|4
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Elisa De Almeida
|25
|5
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Sandie Toletti
|28
|6
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Sakina Karchaoui
|27
|7
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Grace Geyoro
|26
|8
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Eugenie Le Sommer
|34
|9
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Amel Majri
|30
|10
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Kadidiatou Diani
|28
|11
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Clara Mateo
|25
|12
|Paris FC (France)
|Selma Bacha
|22
|13
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Aissatou Tounkara
|28
|14
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Kenza Dali
|31
|15
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Pauline Peyraud-Magnin
|31
|16
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Lea Le Garrec
|30
|17
|FC Fleury (France)
|Viviane Asseyi
|29
|18
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Naomie Feller
|21
|19
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Estelle Cascarino
|26
|20
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Constance Picaud
|25
|21
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Eve Perisset
|28
|22
|-
|Vicki Becho
|19
|23
|Olympique Lyon (France)
Jamaica Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Sydney Schneider
|23
|1
|Sparta Prague (Czechia)
|Solai Washington
|18
|2
|-
|Vyan Sampson
|27
|3
|Heart of Midlothian WFC (Scotland)
|Chantelle Swaby
|24
|4
|FC Fleury (France)
|Konya Plummer
|25
|5
|-
|Havana Solaun
|30
|6
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Peyton McNamara
|21
|7
|Ohio State University (United States)
|Drew Spence
|30
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Kameron Simmonds
|19
|9
|University of Tennessee (United States)
|Jody Brown
|21
|10
|Florida State University (United States)
|Khadija Shaw
|26
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Kiki Van Zanten
|21
|12
|University of Notre Dame (United States)
|Rebecca Spencer
|32
|13
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Den-Den Blackwood
|26
|14
|-
|Tiffany Cameron
|31
|15
|-
|Paige Bailey-Gayle
|21
|16
|Crystal Palace (England)
|Allyson Swaby
|26
|17
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Trudi Carter
|28
|18
|-
|Tiernny Wiltshire
|25
|19
|-
|Atlanta Primus
|26
|20
|London City Lionesses (England)
|Cheyna Matthews
|29
|21
|Chicago Red Stars (United States)
|Kayla McKenna
|26
|22
|Rangers LFC (Scotland)
|Liya Brooks
|18
|23
|-
