Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (63-34) and Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 23.

The Braves will look to Bryce Elder (7-2) against the Brewers and Julio Teheran (2-4).

Brewers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 4-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 contests.

The Brewers have been victorious in 25, or 52.1%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (412 total, 4.2 per game).

The Brewers have the 10th-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule