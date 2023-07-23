How to Watch the Brewers vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
Bryce Elder starts for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.
Brewers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 103 home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 412 (4.2 per game).
- The Brewers have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.95 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.236 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Julio Teheran (2-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has four quality starts in nine chances this season.
- In nine starts this season, Teheran has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has made nine appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Aaron Nola
|7/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Taijuan Walker
|7/21/2023
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Mike Soroka
|7/22/2023
|Braves
|W 4-3
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Allan Winans
|7/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Ben Lively
|7/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Mike Soroka
|7/29/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|-
