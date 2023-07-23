Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Willy Adames (.525 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Braves Player Props
|Brewers vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Braves
|Brewers vs Braves Odds
|Brewers vs Braves Prediction
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .211 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 37 walks.
- Adames is batting .200 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Adames has recorded a hit in 51 of 89 games this season (57.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (18.0%).
- He has gone deep in 15 games this year (16.9%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30.3% of his games this season, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 38.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.238
|AVG
|.185
|.301
|OBP
|.282
|.482
|SLG
|.339
|19
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|48/16
|K/BB
|50/21
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (7-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 17th, 1.242 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.