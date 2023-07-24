Monday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (55-45) and Cincinnati Reds (55-46) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 24.

The probable pitchers are Colin Rea (5-4) for the Brewers and Graham Ashcraft (5-7) for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 27, or 58.7%, of those games.

Milwaukee is 27-19 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 414 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule