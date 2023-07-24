When the Milwaukee Brewers (55-45) and Cincinnati Reds (55-46) square of in the series opener at American Family Field on Monday, July 24, Colin Rea will get the call for the Brewers, while the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft to the hill. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Brewers (-115). The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.64 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (5-7, 5.77 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 27 (58.7%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 27-19 (58.7%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

Over the last 10 games, the Brewers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over one time (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 34 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 29 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Owen Miller 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+185) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Willy Adames 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 1st Win NL Central -175 - 1st

