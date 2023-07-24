Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks while batting .210.
- Adames has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this year (51 of 90), with more than one hit 16 times (17.8%).
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 90), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (27 of 90), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.235
|AVG
|.185
|.305
|OBP
|.282
|.476
|SLG
|.339
|19
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|49/18
|K/BB
|50/21
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 135 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Ashcraft (5-7 with a 5.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.77 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.