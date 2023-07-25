Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +130 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -155 +130 8 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games. Milwaukee games have finished below the set point total three straight times, and the average total in this streak was 9.8 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 28 of the 47 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59.6%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Milwaukee has an 8-8 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Brewers have a 60.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has played in 101 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-55-5).

The Brewers have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-23 28-22 25-20 31-25 41-29 15-16

