Christian Yelich is among the players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds meet at American Family Field on Tuesday (starting at 8:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes (9-5) for his 21st start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

The 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.49), 10th in WHIP (1.063), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jul. 20 8.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Reds Jul. 14 6.0 2 0 0 13 2 vs. Reds Jul. 7 6.0 3 2 2 6 4 at Pirates Jul. 1 7.0 1 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Jun. 25 5.2 8 4 4 3 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 105 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a .286/.375/.474 slash line on the year.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Braves Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 7 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has put up 81 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .270/.347/.437 on the year.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

India Stats

Jonathan India has collected 96 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .251/.338/.411 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

