The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .270 with 17 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Miller is batting .200 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Miller has recorded a hit in 54 of 81 games this season (66.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (21.0%).

In 6.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Miller has driven in a run in 23 games this season (28.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.9%).

He has scored in 30.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.9%.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .263 AVG .278 .327 OBP .293 .380 SLG .389 10 XBH 12 3 HR 2 14 RBI 13 30/12 K/BB 29/4 7 SB 6

