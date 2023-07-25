Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .208 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

Adames has had a hit in 51 of 91 games this year (56.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (17.6%).

Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (16.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (37.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .230 AVG .185 .299 OBP .282 .466 SLG .339 19 XBH 14 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 52/18 K/BB 50/21 1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings