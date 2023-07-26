Brewers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) and the Cincinnati Reds (56-47) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 26.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (6-8) to the mound, while Ben Lively (4-5) will take the ball for the Reds.
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Reds 5.
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have won 28, or 58.3%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Milwaukee has entered 23 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 12-11 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 420 (4.1 per game).
- The Brewers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Mike Soroka
|July 22
|Braves
|W 4-3
|Adrian Houser vs Allan Winans
|July 23
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Julio Teheran vs Bryce Elder
|July 24
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 25
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott
|July 26
|Reds
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Ben Lively
|July 28
|@ Braves
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Mike Soroka
|July 29
|@ Braves
|-
|Julio Teheran vs TBA
|July 30
|@ Braves
|-
|Colin Rea vs Bryce Elder
|July 31
|@ Nationals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Jake Irvin
|August 1
|@ Nationals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Josiah Gray
